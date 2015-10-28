FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kexim appoints seven banks for US dollar bonds
Sections
Featured
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 28, 2015 / 5:26 AM / 2 years ago

Kexim appoints seven banks for US dollar bonds

Frances Yoon

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 28 (IFR) - Export-Import Bank of Korea has mandated ANZ, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Samsung Securities and Societe Generale for an offering of SEC-registered US dollar bonds.

The state-owned lender, rated Aa3/AA-/AA-, may issue as early as next week.

Kexim has been active in Asian currencies this year, selling bonds denominated in Japanese yen, Australian dollars and Chinese renminbi, among others. In January, it sold a $1 billion five-year bond at 90bp over US Treasuries and a $1.25 billion 10-year tranche at 102.5bp over Treasuries. (Reporting By Frances Yoon; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.