Kexim hires banks for Panda bond debut

HONG KONG, May 19 (IFR) - The Export-Import Bank of Korea has appointed Bank of China, HSBC, Export-Import Bank of China and Standard Chartered as joint bookrunners for a proposed Panda bond, according to multiple sources.

The offering will be the first quasi-sovereign from the country to issue renminbi-denominated notes, following the Republic of Korea’s foray into that market last December via a three-year bond at 3.0 percent.

Korea was the first sovereign to print a Panda. This year, British Columbia is the only foreign issuer to sell Pandas in the interbank bond market.

The timing of Kexim’s transaction is still undecided. (Reporting by Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel Stanton)