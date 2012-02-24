Kenya Power says H1 pretax profit up 10.6 pct

NAIROBI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Kenya Power posted a 10.6 percent increase in half-year pretax profit to 3.4 billion shillings ($41.09 million)after sales of electricity rose, the company said on Friday.

Kenya Power, the east African country’s sole supplier of electricity, said earnings per share fell to 1.17 shillings from 2.20 shillings.

The company said it would pay an interim dividend of 0.20 shillings compared with a share from 0.35 shillings. ($1 = 82.7500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia)