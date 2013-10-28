CORRECTED-TABLE-Keyence -6-MTH group results

(Corrects figures for previous period to reflect change in accounting period) Oct 28 (Reuters)-
Keyence Corp
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Year to
Sep 20, 2013 Sep 20, 2012 Mar 20, 2014
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 128.44 108.10 Operating 62.98 48.76 Recurring 66.63 51.94 Net 42.11 32.18 EPS 694.42 yen 530.61 yen Ann Div 45.00 yen 60.00 yen -Q2 div 30.00 yen -Q4 div 45.00 yen 30.00 yen
* Corrects year-ago results to six months to Sep 20 from six months to Dec 20, to reflect change in accounting period. Please note that year-ago dividend figure is based on annualised dividend payout rate of 60.00 yen.
NOTE - Keyence Corp is a maker of detection devices and measuring control equipment. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .