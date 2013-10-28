FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-TABLE-Keyence -6-MTH group results
October 28, 2013 / 8:25 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Keyence -6-MTH group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects figures for previous period to reflect change in accounting period) Oct 28 (Reuters)-

Keyence Corp

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Year to

Sep 20, 2013 Sep 20, 2012 Mar 20, 2014

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 128.44 108.10 Operating 62.98 48.76 Recurring 66.63 51.94 Net 42.11 32.18 EPS 694.42 yen 530.61 yen Ann Div 45.00 yen 60.00 yen -Q2 div 30.00 yen -Q4 div 45.00 yen 30.00 yen

* Corrects year-ago results to six months to Sep 20 from six months to Dec 20, to reflect change in accounting period. Please note that year-ago dividend figure is based on annualised dividend payout rate of 60.00 yen.

NOTE - Keyence Corp is a maker of detection devices and measuring control equipment. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
