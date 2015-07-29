FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada PM not hopeful that Obama will approve Keystone pipeline
July 29, 2015

OTTAWA, July 29 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Wednesday he was not hopeful that the United States would approve the northern leg of TransCanada Corp’s controversial Keystone XL pipeline.

Harper also told Bloomberg Television that if President Barack Obama did veto the project, he was confident a future U.S. administration would grant approval. Obama is under heavy pressure from environmentalists to block the pipeline, which would take crude from Canada’s tar sands to U.S. refineries. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chris Reese)

