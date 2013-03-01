U.S. may release Keystone XL pipeline assessment Friday -groups

WASHINGTON, March 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department could release as early as Friday a long-awaited draft environmental assessment of the Keystone XL pipeline, a project that would link Canadian oil sands to Texas refineries, two environmental groups said.

A State Department source said the assessment was expected in the “very near future”. That marked a slight change in the department’s standard statement, which since December had been only that the report was expected in the “near future”.

Critics will be looking at whether the assessment examines the emissions associated with the pipeline.