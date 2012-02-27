FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2012 / 3:55 PM / 6 years ago

TransCanada to build southern leg of Keystone pipeline-reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON/CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 27 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp is expected to announce on Monday that it will start to build the southern leg of its controversial Keystone XL oil pipeline between Canada and the United States, three political news organizations reported.

TransCanada will begin building the portion of the line that runs from Cushing, Oklahoma south to Texas refineries, reported The Hill, National Journal and Politico.

A company spokesman could not be reached immediately for comment.

After President Barack Obama rejected Keystone XL in January, saying it needed further environmental reviews, TransCanada Chief Executive Russ Girling raised the possibility of building the controversial project in segments, starting with the southern portion.

The Gulf Coast portion, which would help alleviate a glut of oil supply at the Cushing Oklahoma storage hub that has pressured prices, has been valued at $2 billion.

