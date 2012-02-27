FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama welcomes TransCanada plan for southern Keystone leg
#Market News
February 27, 2012

Obama welcomes TransCanada plan for southern Keystone leg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The White House on Monday welcomed TransCanada Corp’s plan to build the southern leg of its controversial Keystone XL pipeline first, to carry oil from Oklahoma to the Gulf of Mexico, and said it would work with the company to ensure it is built in a safe and timely manner.

White House spokesman Jay Carney, also commenting on TransCanada’s new proposal to the State Department for the stalled northern leg of the pipeline, said the government would “ensure any project receives the important assessment it deserves.”

He said in a statement that the govenrment would help expedite federal permits for the southern portion and that any decision on a permit for the northern leg would be based on completion of the State Department review.

