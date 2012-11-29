FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Keystone Pipeline opponents protest at Valero refinery
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 29, 2012 / 5:40 PM / 5 years ago

Keystone Pipeline opponents protest at Valero refinery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - A group of people protesting construction of TransCanada’s Keystone Pipeline gathered outside Valero Energy Corp’s Houston refinery on Thursday, but the company said plant operations were not affected.

Houston Police Department spokeswoman Jodi Silva said no arrests had been made and authorities were monitoring the protest.

The group, Tar Sands Blockade, has been protesting construction of the $7 billion pipeline, designed to transport Canadian crude oil from Alberta to Port Arthur, Texas. Work has begun on the southern leg of the project from Cushing, Oklahoma, to Texas refineries.

The group opposes Canadian heavy crude production and has protested the Keystone construction because the pipeline would give U.S. refiners access to that oil.

Valero has been a vocal supporter of the pipeline, as many Gulf Coast refineries, including some of Valero’s plants, are configured to process heavy crude like that produced in Canada.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.