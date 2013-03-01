Canada says reviewing U.S. statement on Keystone pipeline

TORONTO, March 1 (Reuters) - Canada said on Friday it was reviewing a U.S. impact statement on TransCanada Corp’s proposed Keystone XL pipeline but gave no further initial reaction.

The pipeline got a boost on Friday when the U.S. State Department said the project - designed to take crude from Alberta’s oil sands to Texas - would not likely change the rate at which the oil sands were developed.

“We have received the statement and we are reviewing it. The United States has a process for reviewing the project and we respect their process,” Natural Resources Minister Joe Oliver told reporters in Toronto.