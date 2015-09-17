FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatar's QNB says in early talks to buy Kuwait Finance House's Malaysia unit
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 17, 2015 / 8:27 AM / 2 years ago

Qatar's QNB says in early talks to buy Kuwait Finance House's Malaysia unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Qatar National Bank (QNB), the largest bank in the Gulf Arab region, is in preliminary talks to buy Kuwait Finance House’s (KFH) Malaysia unit, the Qatari lender said on Thursday.

No agreements had been reached over a potential deal and QNB would make any necessary disclosures to the Qatar stock market in the future, QNB said in the statement.

KFH, the largest Islamic bank in Kuwait, said in May that it was contemplating the sale of its business in the southeast Asian nation and a number of other investments as part of a broader restructuring of its operations.

A spokesman for KFH on Tuesday said it was “looking at several options whether to restructure, sell or merge” its Malaysian business and that “the decision will be concluded by the end of this month”.

Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.