Kuwait Finance House Q3 net profit rises 21.6 pct
#Financials
October 22, 2015 / 12:53 PM / 2 years ago

Kuwait Finance House Q3 net profit rises 21.6 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Kuwait Finance House (KFH), the country’s biggest Islamic lender, reported a 21.6 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Thursday.

Profit climbed to 43.4 million dinars ($143.78 million) in the three months to the end of September from 35.7 million dinars in the same period a year ago, Reuters calculated. The bank did not provide a quarterly results breakdown in a nine-month earnings statement.

Two analysts polled by Reuters had forecast the firm would make a quarterly profit of 33.5-41.0 million dinars.

KFH made a net profit of 105.7 million dinars in the first nine months of 2015, up 17.3 percent on the corresponding period of last year, it said.

The lender has ruled out a sale or merger for its Malaysian unit, chief executive Mazin al-Nahedh told Reuters in September. Instead, the bank will begin restructuring the unit with immediate effect, he said.

However, in August the bank said it planned to shed its stake in education investment company Nafais Holding.

Both moves are part of a restructuring by the bank ahead of a planned divestment by its largest shareholder, the Kuwait Investment Authority. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

