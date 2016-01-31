FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kuwait Finance House considering capital-boosting sukuk - CEO tells Arabiya TV
January 31, 2016 / 10:17 AM / 2 years ago

Kuwait Finance House considering capital-boosting sukuk - CEO tells Arabiya TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Kuwait Finance House (KFH), the country’s biggest Islamic lender, is studying the issuance of Islamic bonds that would boost its capital reserves, its top official told Arabiya TV on Sunday.

The offering still requires necessary approvals, its chief executive Mazen al-Nahedh told the channel.

The firm could issue capital bonds that either enhance its core Tier 1 capital or its supplementary Tier 2 capital.

Besides sukuk plans for the parent company, KFH is also planning to issue Tier 2-enhancing sukuk this year for its Turkish subsidiary.

“We are about to issue Tier 2 sukuk, for the subsidiary bank in Turkey, and we expect the issue will happen this year to support its capital situation so it can grow,” he added. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)

