FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
KGHM sees Chile project spending below $4 bln - report
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 6, 2013 / 9:06 AM / in 5 years

KGHM sees Chile project spending below $4 bln - report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Polish group KGHM, Europe’s No.2 copper producer, expects expenditure on its key Sierra Gorda project in Chile to be below $4 billion, its chief executive was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

Sierra Gorda - one of the world’s largest copper projects - became part of KGHM’s portfolio last year, when the state-controlled miner bought Canadian rival Quadra FNX, now renamed KGHM International, for C$3 billion ($3 billion).

CEO Herbert Wirth also confirmed market expectations that total expenditure for the project, which KGHM will split with Japanese company Sumitomo Metal Mining, should exceed the planned $3 billion when it launches next year.

“It will be higher, but we still have 13 months before the site is duly accessible,” state agency PAP quoted Wirth as saying. “If we see the same trend as we have today and have had in the last few years, I do not think it should surpass $4 billion.”

Wirth also said last-year’s net profit should be just above its goal of 4.74 billion zlotys ($1.54 billion).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.