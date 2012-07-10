FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
KGHM does not see sharp copper price falls-official
#Basic Materials
July 10, 2012 / 11:42 AM / in 5 years

KGHM does not see sharp copper price falls-official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Poland, July 10 (Reuters) - Copper prices should not suffer a significant decline in the coming months as global economic risks are already priced in, an offical at KGHM, Europe’s No.2 copper producer, said on Tuesday.

“I do not think we should see much lower copper prices than today, because the uncertainty regarding the macroeconomic situation is already in the prices,” Jaroslaw Romanowski, a board member at KGHM International, told Reuters.

“We do not expect a significant decline in prices in the coming months, while in the long run we are optimists. I do not think that China’s economy could slow in the long term, the government has tools to stimulate it and copper consumption will grow.” (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski and Agnieszka Barteczko)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
