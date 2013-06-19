FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
KGHM CEO says higher dividend "a good compromise"
June 19, 2013 / 11:27 AM / 4 years ago

KGHM CEO says higher dividend "a good compromise"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUBIN, Poland, June 19 (Reuters) - Poland’s proposal for a higher dividend from Europe’s No.2 copper producer KGHM is a good compromise between company and shareholder needs, the miner’s chief executive said on Wednesday.

Herbert Wirth also reiterated the company would have to take on debt to help pay the dividend.

Earlier on Wednesday, Poland, under pressure to keep a lid on the budget deficit, demanded a 1.9 billion zlotys ($597.24 million) dividend payout from the state-controlled KGHM, a fifth more than what the miner proposed.

