Poland will seek KGHM dividend above 30 pct -report
September 6, 2012 / 8:26 AM / 5 years ago

Poland will seek KGHM dividend above 30 pct -report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Poland will push state-controlled copper miner KGHM to pay a dividend from this year’s earnings well above the level proposed by its management, the treasury minister was quoted as saying on Thursday.

On Wednesday, KGHM’s head told Reuters that Europe’s No.2 copper producer planned its next-year dividend at around 30 percent of its 2012 net profit, hoping to use the rest of its income for growth and acquisitions.

“The (KGHM) dividend will be higher than 30 percent as it needs to be underlined that not all investments or investment plans have to be finalised here and now or next year,” state agency PAP quoted Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski as saying.

“The average dividend level (from state companies) will be above 63 percent,” he added.

In June, Poland, which controls KGHM with a 32 percent stake, pushed through a motion for a dividend payout worth more than 50 percent of its 2011 net profit instead of 30 percent sought by the management.

KGHM expects to earn 3.8 billion zlotys ($1.14 billion) this year.

$1 = 3.3194 Polish zlotys Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Mark Potter

