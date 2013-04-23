KGHM recommends 30 pct of 2012 profit as dividend -CEO

WARSAW, April 23 (Reuters) - Europe’s No.2 copper producer KGHM has recommended that 30 percent of its 2012 profit of 4.87 billion zlotys ($1.5 billion) be spent on its full-year dividend, Chief Executive Herbert Wirth said on Tuesday.

The 30 percent figure is the same as the state-controlled miner wanted to pay out of its 2011 record profit as dividend, but shareholders approved the state’s motion to squeeze out more than 50 percent as the government chased down funds to ease its budget deficit.