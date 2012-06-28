FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shareholders OK KGHM dividend payout of PLN 28.34/shr
June 28, 2012 / 11:31 AM / in 5 years

Shareholders OK KGHM dividend payout of PLN 28.34/shr

LUBIN, Poland, June 28 (Reuters) - Shareholders at state-controlled Polish copper miner KGHM approved the treasury’s motion to pay out a dividend of 28.34 zlotys per share from KGHM’s last-year record net profit.

The proposal equals more than 50 percent of the miner’s record 2011 profit of 11.3 billion zlotys ($3.3 billion) and is higher than the 30 percent - or 17 zlotys per share - that the management of Europe’s No.2 copper producer was proposing. ($1 = 3.4152 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; writing by Adrian Krajewski)

