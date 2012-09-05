FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
KGHM CEO says to propose 30 pct dividend from 2012 net
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 5, 2012 / 3:15 PM / in 5 years

KGHM CEO says to propose 30 pct dividend from 2012 net

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KRYNICA, Poland Sept 5 (Reuters) - Europe’s No.2 copper producer KGHM plans to pay out a dividend of around 30 percent of its 2012 net profit, the state-controlled miner’s chief executive told Reuters on Wednesday.

“As management we will want to propose a dividend of 30 percent of the profit we make in 2012,” CEO Herbert Wirth said on the sidelines of the economic forum in the Southern Polish city of Krynica.

“We think that it’s better to use the resources for growth and eventual acquisitions.”

The miner also wanted to pay out 30 percent of its last year’s record profit as dividend, but shareholders approved the state’s motion to squeeze out more than 50 percent, as the government chased down funds to ease its budget deficit. (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; writing by Adrian Krajewski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.