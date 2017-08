WARSAW, May 11 (Reuters) - Poland's KGHM, one of the world's biggest copper and silver producers, plans to pay out dividends this year of 200 million zlotys ($51.55 million), or 1 zloty per share, it said on Thursday.

In 2016 KGHM paid out a dividend of 1.5 zlotys per share. ($1 = 3.8798 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by Susan Thomas)