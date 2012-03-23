KGHM to publish 2012 forecasts next week -CEO

WARSAW, March 23 (Reuters) - Polih copper producer KGHM will publish its 2012 forecasts next week, the company’s chief executive said on Friday, with the market evaluating how much the bottom line will fall after one-off boosts took it to record heights in 2011.

Last year, the state-controlled miner made a record net profit of 11.2 billion zlotys ($3.54 billion), thanks to high copper prices and telecom asset spin offs. This year, it will face the new Polish mining tax and consolidate its latest Canadian takeover.

“Next week we’re holding a supervisory board meeting and after that we’ll publish the forecasts,” KGHM CEO Herbert Wirth told reporters. “This management board is very conservative, we always prefer to raise our forecasts than say that the market has disappointed us.” ($1 = 3.1606 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Filip Kochan; writing by Adrian Krajewski)