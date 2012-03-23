FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
KGHM to publish 2012 forecasts next week -CEO
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 23, 2012 / 10:46 AM / 6 years ago

KGHM to publish 2012 forecasts next week -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 23 (Reuters) - Polih copper producer KGHM will publish its 2012 forecasts next week, the company’s chief executive said on Friday, with the market evaluating how much the bottom line will fall after one-off boosts took it to record heights in 2011.

Last year, the state-controlled miner made a record net profit of 11.2 billion zlotys ($3.54 billion), thanks to high copper prices and telecom asset spin offs. This year, it will face the new Polish mining tax and consolidate its latest Canadian takeover.

“Next week we’re holding a supervisory board meeting and after that we’ll publish the forecasts,” KGHM CEO Herbert Wirth told reporters. “This management board is very conservative, we always prefer to raise our forecasts than say that the market has disappointed us.” ($1 = 3.1606 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Filip Kochan; writing by Adrian Krajewski)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.