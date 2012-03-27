KGHM sees 2012 net at $1.2 bln

WARSAW, March 27 (Reuters) - Polish copper producer KGHM sees its 2012 net profit at 3.8 billion zlotys ($1.2 billion), two-thirds less than the previous year when the result reached a record high on the back of a telecom asset sell-off.

The state-controlled miner, which last year booked a net profit of 11.33 billion zlotys, also said it expects full-year sales to come in at 19.4 billion, with the average copper price seen at $8,000 a tonne. ($1 = 3.1132 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Karolina Slowikowska and Adrian Krajewski; Editing by David Holmes)