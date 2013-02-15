FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
KGHM says sets 2013 net profit goal at $1 bln, 33 pct down y/y
#Market News
February 15, 2013 / 7:36 AM / 5 years ago

KGHM says sets 2013 net profit goal at $1 bln, 33 pct down y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Europe’s No.2 copper producer KGHM set its 2013 full-year net profit target at 3.2 billion zlotys ($1.02 billion), down from 4.74 billion planned for 2012 on lower production and mining tax, the company said on Friday.

The miner will publish its last-year’s results on March 1, with its chief executive already suggesting the bottom line should come in a tad above the company’s target of 4.74 billion zlotys.

KGHM said it sees average copper price in 2013 at $7,800 per tonne, slightly down from the level expected in 2012.

