Poland's KGHM in M&A talks with two firms-CEO
March 6, 2012 / 9:46 AM / 6 years ago

Poland's KGHM in M&A talks with two firms-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 6 (Reuters) - Europe’s No.2 copper producer KGHM is in talks with two companies on potential acquisitions, Chief Executive Officer Herbert Wirth said on Tuesday.

“Two companies are knocking on our door, we are in talks with them, but it’s not an overnight thing,” Wirth told reporters.

The group on Monday finalised the takeover of Canada’s Quadra FNX for C$3 billion ($3.02 billion). ($1 = 0.9938 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)

