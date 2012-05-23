FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
KGHM puts off buys, sees Quadra profit above f'casts
May 23, 2012 / 11:06 AM / 5 years ago

KGHM puts off buys, sees Quadra profit above f'casts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, May 23 (Reuters) - Europe’s No.2 copper producer KGHM will put off further foreign acqusitions until 2014 as it concentrates on developing the recently purchased Canadian rival Quadra, whose results it hopes will exceed expectations, its CEO said.

“For now one can say that analysts forecasts, according to which Quadra could show net earnings of 500-600 million zlotys this year, are to my knowledge too low,” Chief Executive Herbert Wirth told Reuters in an interview.

He added the miner wants to raise its 11-percent stake in Polish utility Tauron and may invest in more energy companies, also by taking part in privatisations. ($1 = 1.0170 Canadian dollars) ($1 = 3.3959 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Adrian Krajewski)

