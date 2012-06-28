FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
KGHM CEO says higher dividend won't hurt core investments
#Basic Materials
June 28, 2012 / 11:16 AM / 5 years ago

KGHM CEO says higher dividend won't hurt core investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUBIN, Poland, June 28 (Reuters) - Europe’s No.2 copper producer KGHM will go ahead with its core business investment despite having to pay out a dividend well above its proposal, KGHM chief executive Herbert Wirth said on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, the Polish treasury applied for a dividend at the state-controlled miner at 28.34 zlotys per share - about half KGHM’s record profit from last year and above the 30-percent payout proposed by the management.

“Despite the fact the dividend level might be higher than the management proposed, I think that the investments in our core business will remain in tact,” Wirth told reporters.

“I think that a debt level of 1.5 times EBITDA is acceptable ror mining companies,” he added. “It shouldn’t be EBITDA times 3.”

 (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; writing by Adrian Krajewski)

