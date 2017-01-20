KGHM's CEO expects 2017 copper price to slightly exceed $5,000/t

GLOGOW, Poland, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Poland's KGHM, one of the world's biggest copper producers, expects the average copper price to slightly exceed $5,000 per tonne in 2017, Chief Executive Officer Radoslaw Domagalski-Labedzki said on Friday.

"We can be a little more optimistic on the average copper price, which could slightly exceed $5,000 per tonne...I would be more concerned about the molybdenum prices," Domagalski-Labedzki told reporters.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.15 percent at $5,749 a tonne at 1655 GMT.

In December the CEO said he expected the price to rise in the mid and long term and to boost the prospects for KGHM's overseas assets.