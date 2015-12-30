Poland's KGHM sees need for asset impairment tests

WARSAW, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Poland’s KGHM, which is Europe’s second-biggest copper producer, said on Wednesday it saw the need to run asset impairment tests due to continued low commodities prices.

Copper prices slipped on Wednesday to $4,718 a tonne on expectations of surplus metal and weak demand in China, the world’s largest consumer of industrial metals.

Earlier this year, KGHM’s CEO said the company might generate losses when the copper price is below $4,400. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Mark Potter)