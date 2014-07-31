FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland's KGHM says launched production at key Chilean mine
Sections
Featured
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Mexico earthquake
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 31, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

Poland's KGHM says launched production at key Chilean mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 31 (Reuters) - Europe’s No.2 copper producer KGHM launched production at its Sierra Gorda mine in Chile, one of the world’s largest copper projects, the Polish group said on Thursday.

“Following the ramp-up period, which will be completed in early 2015, the Sierra Gorda mine will produce approximately 120 thousand tonnes of copper, 50 million pounds of molybdenum and 60 thousand ounces of gold annually in the first years of operations,” KGHM said in a statement.

KGHM acquired the project in 2012 as part of a C$3 billion ($2.8 billion) purchase of Canada’s Quadra FNX, now named KGHM International. That deal allowed it to book the world’s fourth-largest copper deposits.

The state-controlled miner controls 55 percent of the Chilean project, and Japanese partner Sumitomo holds the rest. ($1 = 1.0901 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.