Poland's KGHM plans dividends at up to one third of profits
January 26, 2015 / 4:50 PM / 3 years ago

Poland's KGHM plans dividends at up to one third of profits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Europe’s No.2 copper producer KGHM plans to pay out dividends of up to one third of its annual stand-alone profits, the company said in a on Monday.

The state-controlled miner, also the world’s largest silver producer, plans to increase its annual copper output to more than 1 million tonnes by 2020, it said in a strategy for 2015-2020 published separately.

KGHM said it sees the average copper price at $7,600 a tonne in 2015-2020.

It expected the copper price to be $6,800 in 2015, unchanged from last year.

Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
