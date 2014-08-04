FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
August 4, 2014 / 1:25 PM / 3 years ago

KGHM says cost of launching Sierra Gorda mine reached $4.16 bln

WARSAW, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Europe’s No.2 copper producer KGHM Polska Miedz said on Monday that the final cost of launching production at its Chilean Sierra Gorda mine reached $4.16 billion.

“Today I can say that the cost of launching (production at Sierra Gorda) amounted to 4.156 billion dollars,” KGHM Chief Executive Herbert Wirth told a news conference.

The cost of getting production underway at Sierra Gorda has been over a third more than KGHM initially expected, while falling global copper prices have hit the company’s profits. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski)

