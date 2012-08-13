FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
KGHM says may change its full-year guidance
August 13, 2012 / 7:41 AM / 5 years ago

KGHM says may change its full-year guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Europe’s No.2 copper producer KGHM may change its full-year guidance after reaching nearly 80 percent of its earnings target after six months, even though it also expects to be hit by an economic slowdown, it said on Monday.

“The company reached 54 percent of its sales target and 78 percent of its earnings target for 2012. This is an effect of a higher than expected currency rate,” Herbert Wirth said in a statement.

“At the same time we see negative signals from the global economy (...). We are considering the possibility of verifying our full-year forecast,” he said.

The state-controlled miner currently expects a 3.8 billion zlotys net profit in 2012. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)

