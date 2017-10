WARSAW, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Europe’s No.2 copper producer KGHM is considering raising its net profit guidance for this year from 3.8 billion zlotys after reaching nearly 80 percent of the target after six months, its chief financial officer said on Monday.

Wlodzimierz Kicinski also told a news conference KGHM’s operations abroad, KGHM International, would break even or report a small profit in 2012. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski and Agnieszka Barteczko)