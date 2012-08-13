FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish mining tax hits profits at KGHM
August 13, 2012 / 5:45 AM / in 5 years

Polish mining tax hits profits at KGHM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Poland’s new mining tax has hit net profits at KGHM, Europe’s seond-biggest copper producer, with second-quarter results down 35 percent on the same period last year.

The state-controlled miner reported an unconsolidated net profit of 1.54 billion zlotys ($465 million), which compared with 1.5 billion expected by analysts polled by Reuters.

The company bears the brunt of the new mining tax, which is expected to bring in 1.8 billion zlotys for state coffers this year, with KGHM expecting to pay a full-year levy of 1.3 billion. ($1 = 3.3147 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

