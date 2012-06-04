KGHM to spend $168 mln on first phase of shale drive

WARSAW, June 4 (Reuters) - Poland’s copper producer KGHM, which is involved in the nation’s push to develop shale gas, seeks to spend some 600 million zlotys ($167.60 million) in the first two years of the process, the group’s chief executive said on Monday.

In January, the state-controlled copper miner signed a letter of intent with the country’s gas monopoly PGNiG , as well as top utilities PGE and Tauron , on co-operation in shale gas exploration. ($1 = 3.5799 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko)