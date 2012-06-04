FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
KGHM to spend $168 mln on first phase of shale drive
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
North Korea Revealed
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 4, 2012 / 6:51 AM / 5 years ago

KGHM to spend $168 mln on first phase of shale drive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, June 4 (Reuters) - Poland’s copper producer KGHM, which is involved in the nation’s push to develop shale gas, seeks to spend some 600 million zlotys ($167.60 million) in the first two years of the process, the group’s chief executive said on Monday.

In January, the state-controlled copper miner signed a letter of intent with the country’s gas monopoly PGNiG , as well as top utilities PGE and Tauron , on co-operation in shale gas exploration. ($1 = 3.5799 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.