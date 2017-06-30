WARSAW, June 30 Polish copper producer KGHM
said on Friday that conditions attached to a $1 billion
loan signed in 2012 by its Chilean mine Sierra Gorda will be
changed.
* The changes include replacing the project finance formula
with a corporate loan, which will "significantly reduce Sierra
Gorda limitations and obligations" and give the mine more
financial flexibility, KGHM said.
* State-run KGHM gained control over Sierra Gorda in 2011
when it bought Canada's Quadra FNX, for C$2.87 billion ($2.21
billion)in the largest-ever foreign acquisition by a Polish
company.
* To finance development of its business Sierra Gorda
secured in 2012 a $1 billion loan for 9.5 years in a project
finance formula with the Japan Bank for International
Cooperation and four other Japanese private banks.
* Sierra Gorda failed to meet some of the production targets
and fulfilling the project finance conditions became a
challenge.
* KGHM also said that the guarantees provided by Japan's
Sumitomo Metal Mining and Sumitomo Corporation - KGHM's partners
in Sierra Gorda - will be maintained until June 2021.
* KGHM said that the loan value as of June 30 was around
$760 million.
($1 = 1.2987 Canadian dollars)
