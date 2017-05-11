FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's KGHM expects EBITDA at 7 bln zlotys in 2021 - strategy
May 11, 2017 / 5:09 PM / 3 months ago

Poland's KGHM expects EBITDA at 7 bln zlotys in 2021 - strategy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, May 11 (Reuters) - Poland's KGHM, one of the world's biggest copper producers, released a strategy update on Thursday for 2017-2021, with an outlook to 2040.

* KGHM said it targets EBITDA or earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortization of 7 billion zlotys ($1.8 billion) in 2021 as well as an EBITDA margin of over 20 percent in 2017-2021.

* KGHM said it expects total investment and capital expenditure of 15 billion zlotys in 2017-2021.

* KGHM expects stable annual production in its domestic and oversees assets in 2017-2021.

* On its most troubled foreign asset, the Chilean Sierra Gorda mine, KGHM said it plans to remove bottlenecks and increase production capacity to an average of annual level of around 70,000 tonnes of mined copper. It has a 55 percent share in the project.

* Source text:

* ($1 = 3.8842 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Susan Fenton)

