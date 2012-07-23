FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU clears KGHM, Tauron Polish power joint venture
July 23, 2012

EU clears KGHM, Tauron Polish power joint venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 23 (Reuters) - Europe’s No. 2 copper producer KGHM and Polish utility Tauron secured EU approval on Monday to set up a gas power joint venture.

KGHM and Tauron are both Polish state-controlled entities.

The European Commission said it did not see any major competition concerns related to the deal.

“The market share of the newly created entity would be limited and it would face a number of credible competitors on the Polish electricity markets,” the EU executive said in a statement. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing Robin Emmott)

