Poland's KGHM, Tauron to build 850 MW power plant
September 5, 2012 / 11:41 AM / in 5 years

Poland's KGHM, Tauron to build 850 MW power plant

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KRYNICA, Poland, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Polish copper miner KGHM and its No.2 utility Tauron have set up a joint venture to build an 850 megawatt combined-cycle gas-fired plant for around 3.5 billion zlotys ($1.05 billion), the state-controlled groups said on Wednesday.

The new Blachownia plant will consume around 1 billion cubic metres of gas annually and help reduce the European Union nation’s reliance on highly polluting coal, which accounts for around 90 percent of its power.

It will be located in Kedzierzyn-Kozle, a town in a south-west region of Silesia, the heart of Poland’s coal mining and heavy industry. The plant is expected to start operations in the second quarter of 2017.

The groups will seek funding from the European Investment Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development to help finance the investment. At least 50 percent of the plant’s construction costs are to be financed externally. ($1 = 3.3423 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Bernat and Wojciech Zurawski; Writing by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Michael Kahn and Jane Baird)

