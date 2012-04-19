FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish treasury says has no plans for KGHM's Tauron buy
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 19, 2012 / 10:21 AM / 5 years ago

Polish treasury says has no plans for KGHM's Tauron buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 19 (Reuters) - Polish treasury has no plans for copper miner KGHM to take over Poland’s No.2 utility Tauron, deputy treasury minister Jan Bury said on Thursday.

“In the energy strategy for Poland it is stated that the state will keep control in Tauron,” Bury told reporters. “There are no plans in this respect (KGHM’s takeover of Tauron).”

This confirms an earlier Reuters report, which downplayed a Wednesday comment by KGHM Chief Executive Herbert Wirth, who said Europe’s No.2 copper producer did not rule out taking over Tauron as part of its drive to diversify revenue streams and cut down on energy costs.

Both KGHM and Tauron are state-controlled. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; writing by Adrian Krajewski)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.