Polish treasury says has no plans for KGHM's Tauron buy

WARSAW, April 19 (Reuters) - Polish treasury has no plans for copper miner KGHM to take over Poland’s No.2 utility Tauron, deputy treasury minister Jan Bury said on Thursday.

“In the energy strategy for Poland it is stated that the state will keep control in Tauron,” Bury told reporters. “There are no plans in this respect (KGHM’s takeover of Tauron).”

This confirms an earlier Reuters report, which downplayed a Wednesday comment by KGHM Chief Executive Herbert Wirth, who said Europe’s No.2 copper producer did not rule out taking over Tauron as part of its drive to diversify revenue streams and cut down on energy costs.

Both KGHM and Tauron are state-controlled. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; writing by Adrian Krajewski)