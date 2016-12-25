FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
UPDATE 1-Dubai's Shuaa buys 14 pct of Bahrain's Khaleeji Commercial Bank
#Financials
December 25, 2016 / 3:48 PM / 8 months ago

UPDATE 1-Dubai's Shuaa buys 14 pct of Bahrain's Khaleeji Commercial Bank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds statement by Shuaa, context)

DUBAI, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Dubai's Shuaa Capital bought 14 percent of Bahrain's Khaleeji Commercial Bank on Sunday for 9.6 million dinars ($25 million) and said it would use the stake to support the bank's expansion.

The Dubai-listed investment bank purchased the stake from Alimtiaz Investment Group for 0.065 dinar per share, acquiring 147.1 million shares in a special auction, the Bahraini bourse said.

KHCB is an Islamic retail bank with assets of 709 million dinars. Its biggest shareholder is Bahraini Islamic investment firm GFH Financial Group, which has said it aims to list KHCB in Dubai.

"It is with no doubt that the shareholders' value will see substantial growth if KHCB obtains final approvals to list on the Dubai Financial Market," Shuaa's chairman Jassim al-Seddiqi said in a statement.

Abu Dhabi Financial Group (ADFG) bought a 48.36 percent stake in Shuaa last month, leading to speculation that the investment bank could form a central part of ADFG's financial industry strategy for the Gulf. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by Andrew Torchia/Ruth Pitchford)

