Khazanah to offer Islamic bonds exchangeable to IHH shares
#Credit Markets
October 17, 2013 / 10:12 AM / 4 years ago

Khazanah to offer Islamic bonds exchangeable to IHH shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Malaysian state investor Khazanah Nasional is offering up to S$600 million ($482.14 million) in Singapore dollar-denominated Islamic securities that can be exchanged for shares in IHH Healthcare , a term sheet seen by Reuters showed.

The zero-coupon bonds, which have a five-year tenor, can be exchanged into IHH shares at a premium of 10 to 17 percent over the reference share price of 4.19 Malaysian ringgit.

CIMB, Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered are the bookrunners for the deal. ($1=1.2445 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Writing by Kevin Lim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
