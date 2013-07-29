FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's Khazanah to buy Turkish insurer for $250 mln
July 29, 2013 / 9:06 AM / 4 years ago

Malaysia's Khazanah to buy Turkish insurer for $250 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 (Reuters) - A unit of Malaysia’s sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd will pay $252 million to buy a 90 percent stake in Turkey’s third-largest insurer by market share, Acibadem Sigorta, Khazanah said on Monday.

Acibadem Sigorta is a 50-50 venture between a holding company owned by Dubai-based Abraaj Group and Mehmet Ali Aydinlar, the founder of Turkey’s Acibadem health group.

Aydinlar will now own the remaining 10 percent of Acibadem after Khazanah’s unit Avicennia completes the purchase, Khazanah said.

Khazanah beat Sompo Japan Insurance and British medical services group Bupa for the stake in the Turkish firm, which has a market share of just over 10 percent at the end of 2012.

