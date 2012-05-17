FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's Khazanah to list $1.5 bln healthcare IPO by end-July-sources
May 17, 2012 / 3:20 AM / in 5 years

Malaysia's Khazanah to list $1.5 bln healthcare IPO by end-July-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 (Reuters) - The planned $1.5 billion listing of Malaysia’s Integrated Healthcare Holdings (IHH) is expected to debut on the Malaysian and Singapore bourses by the end of July, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The dual listing would be the fourth-biggest initial public offering (IPO) in the city state’s history and Malaysia’s second-largest this year after the planned listing of Malaysian plantation group Felda Global Venture Holdings.

“The prospectus will be launched in early July,” a source with knowledge of the IPO told Reuters, adding that the indicative price of the shares for the first tranche of investors would be known on June 1.

Southeast Asia has seen a burst of IPOs and deals since the start of the year, as the region’s growth has fueled investor interest and stock values.

