Malaysia's Khazanah says portfolio value fell 3 pct in 2016 to $32.5 bln

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Malaysia's sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd on Friday said the value of its portfolio fell 3.4 percent in 2016 due to weakness in equity markets and emerging market currencies.

The state fund's portfolio value was 145.1 billion ringgit ($32.53 billion) in 2016, down from 150.2 billion in 2015.

Khazanah's investments include stakes in mobile services provider Axiata Group Bhd, property firm UEM Sunrise Bhd, electricity utility Tenaga Nasional Bhd and lender CIMB Group. ($1=4.4610 ringgit) (Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)