CORRECTED-Malaysia's Khazanah to sell stake in Time Engineering
December 18, 2012 / 3:50 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Malaysia's Khazanah to sell stake in Time Engineering

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects number of non-core assets to five from 10 in the last paragraph)

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s state investor Khazanah Nasional Bhd said it wants to sell its 45 percent stake in Time Engineering Bhd as part of a wider plan to divest non-core assets.

It said only majority Bumiputra-owned companies can bid for the stake. It gave no details on price in a statement on Monday.

Bumiputra, meaning “sons of the soil” in the Malay language, refers to majority ethnic Malays and other indigenous people in the country who benefit from a decades-old affirmative action policy that favours them in housing, education and business.

Time shares ended trading on Monday at 0.29 ringgit per share, valuing Khazanah’s stake at 101.2 million ringgit ($33.11 million).

Time reported a net loss of 4.7 million ringgit ($1.54 million) in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

The sale would mark the halfway point in Khazanah’s plans to sell five non-core assets. In January, it sold its stake in domestic carmaker Proton Holdings Bhd to a company owned by Malaysian tycoon Syed Mokhtar Al-Bukhary for $412 million. ($1 = 3.0565 ringgit) (Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Siva Sithraputhran, David Cowell and Niluksi Koswanage)

