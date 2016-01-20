FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Khazanah-led group invests $160 mln in HK fintech start-up WeLab
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Politics
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Intrigue in Harare
Reuters Investigates
Intrigue in Harare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 20, 2016 / 7:36 AM / 2 years ago

Khazanah-led group invests $160 mln in HK fintech start-up WeLab

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 (Reuters) - An investment group led by Malaysia’s state fund Khazanah Nasional has invested $160 million in Hong Kong-based financial technology start-up WeLab.

Other investors include ING Bank and Guangdong Financial Technology Group, the Malaysian sovereign fund said in a statement on Wednesday.

WeLab, which provides consumer loans in China and Hong Kong through online and mobile platforms, is part of a rapidly growing crop of fintech companies that offer financial services through non-traditional means.

According to WeLab’s website, Sequoia Capital and Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing’s TOM Group have also invested in the firm.

The new investment will allow Khazanah to gain exposure to China’s growing consumer loan market where the rising demand is currently unmet by traditional banking services, the state fund said in the statement.

WeLab is exploring a potential collaboration in online lending and direct banking with ING, and will also start collaborating with Postal Savings Bank of China and possibly other commercial banks in 2016, the statement added.

Just last week, Khazanah pledged to boost its international presence, including in China, after posting a small rise in asset value in 2015. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.