Saudi's Kingdom Holding Q4 profit falls 85.8 pct
January 21, 2016 / 1:09 PM / 2 years ago

Saudi's Kingdom Holding Q4 profit falls 85.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Kingdom Holding, the investment firm owned by Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, reported a 85.8 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday.

Net profit fell to 37.91 million riyals ($10.1 million) for the three months to Dec. 31 from 266 million a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement.

It attributed the fall to impairment provisions and falls in dividends income and in revenue and operating income from hotels.

$1 = 3.7529 riyals Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; editing by Jason Neely

