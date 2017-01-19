FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi builder Khodari reports wider Q4 loss
January 19, 2017 / 6:36 AM / 7 months ago

Saudi builder Khodari reports wider Q4 loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian construction firm Abdullah Abdul Mohsin al-Khodari and Sons reported a widening fourth-quarter net loss on Thursday.

* Loss of 32.14 million riyals ($8.6 million) in three months to Dec. 31, compared to loss of 1.04 million riyals in the year-earlier period, according to a bourse statement.

* EFG Hermes had forecast a net loss of 42.84 million riyals.

* Revenue plunged 48 percent to 201.07 million riyals, mainly because of slow progress with current projects and a decline in new project awards amid an extended slowdown in the construction sector.

* Contract awards in fourth quarter were worth 65.5 million riyals, up from 11.9 million riyals a year ago. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

